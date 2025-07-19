Three-parent babies: Can this reproduction technique prevent genetic disorders?

CHENNAI: A decade after the UK legalised mitochondrial donation—a pioneering reproductive technology that combines DNA from three individuals—questions are emerging about its effectiveness, safety, and the overall patient experience.

Developed by scientists at Newcastle University, the technique uses nuclear DNA from the intended mother and father, along with healthy mitochondrial DNA from a donor egg. Approved under the UK’s Human Fertilisation and Embryology Regulations in 2015, the method has so far led to the birth of eight reportedly healthy children. The goal of mitochondrial donation is to prevent the transmission of serious genetic disorders caused by faulty mitochondria.

Mitochondria are parts of a cell that act like power stations, converting food into energy the cell can use. They are inherited exclusively from the mother through the egg cell, as mitochondria in the father’s sperm are typically not passed on to the offspring.

Results from Newcastle University, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that 22 women received the treatment since 2017, resulting in eight births. The technology offers new hope to families at risk of passing on inherited mitochondrial disorders such as Leigh syndrome—a life-threatening condition that disrupts the body’s ability to produce energy at the cellular level.

In mitochondrial donation, the nucleus from the mother’s egg—which holds her nuclear DNA—is moved into a donor egg that has had its own nucleus removed. This creates an embryo that contains the mother’s nuclear DNA and the donor’s healthy mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA).

This technique helps stop the transfer of the mother’s faulty mitochondrial DNA to her child, significantly lowering the risk of the child developing a mitochondrial disease.