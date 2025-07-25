Worried you're knocking on heaven’s door already? All it takes to delay it is 7000 steps

But I would walk 7,000 steps

And I would walk some more

To cut the risk of cancer

and to stop myself from knocking on heaven's door…

Turns out, it doesn't take 10,000 steps to stay healthy. New research shows that just 7,000 steps a day can reduce your risk of dementia, depression, heart disease and even dying from cancer, according to a report by The Guardian.

It is a few steps less for a human but a giant leap for one’s health.

For years, the magic number was 10,000, an ambitious yet often never achieved goal. For many, it felt just out of reach, just a few 100 or so steps away, another health goal lost in the chaos of busy days.

Now, scientists have good news: you may not need to reach that high.

In a study of more than 1,60,000 adults, those who walked 7,000 steps daily were significantly less likely to face serious conditions, or an early death. A gentler target but a reachable one.

Most earlier studies focused on how walking affects heart health or overall death rates. But this latest review, published in The Lancet Public Health, went a step further, quite ironically, looking at how your daily step count influences a wide range of health risks.

The findings? Compared to those who barely moved - just 2,000 steps a day - people who clocked 7,000 steps had 37 per cent lower risk of dying from cancer, 38 per cent lower risk of dementia, 25 per cent lower risk of heart disease, 47 per cent lower overall risk of death

They also saw reduced risks of depression (22 per cent), falls (28 per cent), and type 2 diabetes (14 per cent).

No fancy equipments, no gym, just from simple walking.

While counting steps doesn’t capture how fast or intensely you’re moving, the message is clear - moving more matters. Researchers found a steady “return on investment” with every extra 1,000 steps, even hitting just 4,000 a day helped lower disease risk compared to barely moving.

The fundamental principle is simple - Moving more matters.

That benefit keeps growing up to around 7,000 steps, after which the gains start to level off. So if you’re already walking 10,000, great, no need to take a step back, literally. But if you’re just getting started, 7,000 steps is a solid, science-backed goal to aim for.

As Professor Melody Ding from the University of Sydney put it, the 7,000 mark is “a more practical target” for those who find the 10,000-step standard a bit too daunting.

Experts say that even an extra 1,000 steps a day can make a difference, with 5,000 to 7,000 steps now seen as an achievable and effective target for reducing the risk of serious conditions, The Guardian reported.

But walking is not everything, it should also be “perfectly balanced, as all things should be”.

Experts say that activities like cycling, swimming or rowing also count, even if no one is counting.

And when it comes to heart health, experts stress that regular movement in any form, even if they are “activity snacks” like walking while on the phone can go a long way. Her advice? Build up to 150 minutes of moderate activity a week in whatever way works for you.

So no, one does not have to march 10,000 steps a day like a Fitbit-fuelled soldier to stay alive and thriving. 7000 is enough and the sweet spot where science and sanity meet.

Take the stairs, walk the dog or pace while you rant on the phone. All of it counts. Your body and future self will thank you.

And remember: Every step counts.