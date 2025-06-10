Why won’t my cough go away?

A persistent cough can be embarrassing, especially if people think you have COVID.

Coughing frequently can also make you physically tired, interfere with sleep and trigger urinary incontinence. As a GP, I have even treated patients whose repetitive forceful coughing has caused stress fractures in their ribs.

So, why do some coughs linger so long? Here are some of the most common causes – and signs you should get checked for something more serious.