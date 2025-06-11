CBSE mandate on 'sugar boards' a wake-up call, but let's not stop there

When the CBSE mandated “Sugar Boards” across all affiliated schools this July, it touched a nerve in India's health and education sectors. The directive, which aims to alert students about hidden sugars and their harmful effects, has received wide praise — and deservedly so. It brings a long-overdue focus to the relationship between diet and disease in childhood.

But here’s the critical question: is sugar the only problem we need to worry about? And more importantly — are we equipped to offer children real alternatives they won’t reject?

The metabolic crisis isn’t just about sugar

The obsession with sugar risks oversimplifying a complex and growing crisis in India’s child health landscape. Urban paediatric clinics, including ours, are increasingly seeing cases of insulin resistance, childhood obesity, and fatty liver disease, often in children who may not even consume excessive sugar. The real culprits? A cocktail of factors including sedentary routines, ultra-processed foods, inadequate sleep, and a lack of vegetables and fibre in everyday meals.

Children today are living in what the WHO calls an "obesogenic environment" — one that actively promotes weight gain and discourages physical activity. This cannot be solved with a single board, no matter how well-intentioned.