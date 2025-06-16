Sleep disturbances are key predictors of mental health issues in adolescents: study

CHENNAI: Sleep disturbances are a significant predictor of future mental health issues in adolescents, confirms a latest study published in Nature Medicine.

The comprehensive study involving over 11,000 adolescents from the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) study revealed that sleep disturbances are a significant predictor of future mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

The study, conducted by a team of senior medical scientists at Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, US, found that sleep problems were more predictive of mental health concerns than other known risk factors such as adverse childhood experiences and family history of mental illness.

Interestingly, brain imaging data (MRI scans) did not enhance the ability to predict mental health risks, suggesting that psychosocial factors like sleep disturbances may be more crucial indicators.

The study followed adolescents aged 9 to 15 years, with approximately 48% female participants, who underwent various assessments, including sleep quality evaluations and brain imaging.

The researchers used Machine Learning models developed to analyse the data and predict future mental health outcomes.

Implications for Mental Health

According to senior psychiatrists Dr Reji Philips, and consultant psychologist Ramon Srivastava, both from Mumbai, recognising sleep disturbances early can help identify adolescents at risk for developing mental health issues, allowing for timely interventions.

Addressing sleep problems in adolescents may serve as an effective strategy to prevent the onset of psychiatric disorders.

Implementing policies that promote healthy sleep habits among adolescents could be beneficial for public health, they say.

However, there were certain limitations in the study in establishing a direct cause and effect relationship sleep disorders with mental health clinically.

The study identifies associations between sleep disturbances and mental health issues but does not confirm a direct cause-and-effect relationship, the report says. Hence additional studies are needed to explore the underlying mechanisms and to develop effective interventions.

Mental health experts, however, agree that while addressing these sleep problems early on can play a crucial role in preventing the development of psychiatric disorders, it highlights the importance of promoting healthy sleep habits and considering sleep quality in mental health assessments.