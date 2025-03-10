This new study offers greater relief to India's psoriasis patients, hopefully  

Biocon Biologics, one of India's leading biologic drug manufacturers, announced on Friday the results of a Phase-3 study on a biosimilar, bUstekinumab, demonstrating its equivalent efficacy to Janssen Pharmaceuticals' anti-psoriasis brand, Stelara. Stelara costs approximately $2,222 (around Rs 2 lakh) per treatment course.

"We are thrilled to share the pivotal Phase 3 study results comparing our biosimilar bUstekinumab with the reference product Stelara (Ustekinumab) in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis (PsO)," said the company, which will present the trial data at the ongoing 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

A biosimilar is a more affordable alternative to a biological drug, which typically remains under patent protection and is much more expensive. Since Stelara is imported and carries a high price, it is often inaccessible and unaffordable for patients in India.

Although Biocon Biologics has not yet announced the likely price of the drug in India, as it is too early and local approval may take some time, doctors expect the biosimilar (an injectible comes in 5ml vial) to significantly reduce treatment costs compared to the branded version.