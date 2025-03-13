55% of startup founders and business leaders struggle with sleep due to demanding work hours: Survey

Revealing the alarming effects of intense work hours, a latest survey sheds light on a growing crisis among entrepreneurs -- the pervasive and detrimental impact of sleep deprivation among business leaders and startup founders.

Surveying 260 individuals, including over 200 entrepreneurs, startup founders, and tech professionals across five major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune—the study found that a staggering 55 percent of startup founders and business leaders reported struggling with sleep, burdened by the intense demands of long work hours, high-stakes decision-making, and the financial pressures that often accompany entrepreneurial ventures.

The survey, which underscored this troubling trend was conducted by a collaborative initiative between Heartfulness Institute and TiE Global.