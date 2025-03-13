55% of startup founders and business leaders struggle with sleep due to demanding work hours: Survey

Revealing the alarming effects of intense work hours, a latest survey sheds light on a growing crisis among entrepreneurs -- the pervasive and detrimental impact of sleep deprivation among business leaders and startup founders.
Surveying 260 individuals, including over 200 entrepreneurs, startup founders, and tech professionals across five major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune—the study found that a staggering 55 percent of startup founders and business leaders reported struggling with sleep, burdened by the intense demands of long work hours, high-stakes decision-making, and the financial pressures that often accompany entrepreneurial ventures.
The survey, which underscored this troubling trend was conducted by a collaborative initiative between Heartfulness Institute and TiE Global.
The survey report reviewed by The New Indian Express stated that consequences of inadequate sleep extend far beyond mere fatigue. More than 80 percent of respondents confessed that poor sleep affects their job performance, focus, and interpersonal dynamics at work.
For entrepreneurs, the repercussions are even more severe -- sleep deprivation compromises key functions such as decision-making, creativity, and resilience—critical traits that fuel the success of any business. Alarmingly, 19 percent of entrepreneurs described their sleep quality as "poor" or "very poor," and over 26 percent of professionals reported getting fewer than six hours of sleep each night—an issue that affects entrepreneurs particularly hard.
The root causes of this sleep crisis lie predominantly in stress and anxiety, surpassing even the disruptive effects of screen exposure before bed. About half of the respondents acknowledged struggling with moderate to high levels of stress, triggered by pressures around business management, funding, and team coordination—factors that leave entrepreneurs unable to unwind and rest effectively.
Rev. Daaji, the spiritual guide of Heartfulness, captures the essence of sleep, noting that; “Sleep is not merely rest but a sacred journey—an opportunity for the mind, body, and soul to rejuvenate.”
He emphasised that cultivating healthy sleep practices could lead to transformative shifts in well-being, creativity, and leadership abilities. In deep rest, entrepreneurs could access heightened intuition and clarity, enabling them to lead with wisdom and balance.
Murali Bukkapatnam, Chair of the TiE Global Board of Trustees, echoed these concerns, stressing the direct link between sleep deprivation and diminished entrepreneurial performance.
In summary, the survey paints a stark picture of the toll that sleep deprivation takes on entrepreneurs, urging a paradigm shift towards prioritizing sleep for better mental clarity, productivity, and long-term success.