More than half of Chennai wakes up feeling unrefreshed: Report

Gender and regional differences in sleep habits

Gender and regional differences are also evident in the data. Among women, 59% sleep past 11 p.m., and 50% report feeling fatigued in the morning, compared to 42% of men. Furthermore, 13% of women wake up multiple times during the night, a higher percentage than the 9% seen in men. In terms of geographic variation, Kolkata stands out with the highest percentage of people going to bed after 11 p.m. (72.8%), while Chennai and Hyderabad report the lowest figures (around 55%). Interestingly, Kolkata and Chennai also report the highest percentage of individuals not feeling refreshed upon waking, at 56%.

The digital influence on sleep

One of the most alarming findings from the survey is the link between excessive phone usage and poor sleep quality. A staggering 84% of respondents admitted to using their phones just before bed, a habit that disrupts sleep onset and results in fragmented rest. Around 51% of respondents cited scrolling through social media or binge-watching shows as the main reasons for staying up late. This digital dependence is contributing to 59% of people experiencing daytime sleepiness at work.

The data also highlights that younger adults, particularly in the 25-30 age group (90%), are the most likely to use their phones before bed. Cities such as Gurugram (94%) and Bengaluru (90%) report the highest instances of bedtime phone usage.