More than half of Chennai wakes up feeling unrefreshed: Report

According to the findings of 'The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard' (GISS) 2025, released by Wakefit.co, sleep deprivation continues to be a significant concern across India. The survey, which gathered over 4,500 responses from March 2024 to February 2025, highlights worrying trends, including late-night sleep schedules, excessive digital usage, and the resulting negative impact on mental and physical health. This report offers a detailed look at how these factors are influencing sleep patterns and the implications they have on overall well-being.
Key findings: The growing sleep crisis
The GISS 2025 report reveals that a large number of Indians are consistently sleeping later than recommended. About 58% of respondents reported sleeping past 11 p.m., which exceeds the ideal bedtime of 10 p.m. Additionally, 44% of individuals feel unrefreshed upon waking up, indicating poor-quality sleep. The survey also notes that 35% of people are kept awake at night by stress and worry about the future, further exacerbating sleep issues.
Gender and regional differences in sleep habits
Gender and regional differences are also evident in the data. Among women, 59% sleep past 11 p.m., and 50% report feeling fatigued in the morning, compared to 42% of men. Furthermore, 13% of women wake up multiple times during the night, a higher percentage than the 9% seen in men. In terms of geographic variation, Kolkata stands out with the highest percentage of people going to bed after 11 p.m. (72.8%), while Chennai and Hyderabad report the lowest figures (around 55%). Interestingly, Kolkata and Chennai also report the highest percentage of individuals not feeling refreshed upon waking, at 56%.
The digital influence on sleep
One of the most alarming findings from the survey is the link between excessive phone usage and poor sleep quality. A staggering 84% of respondents admitted to using their phones just before bed, a habit that disrupts sleep onset and results in fragmented rest. Around 51% of respondents cited scrolling through social media or binge-watching shows as the main reasons for staying up late. This digital dependence is contributing to 59% of people experiencing daytime sleepiness at work.
The data also highlights that younger adults, particularly in the 25-30 age group (90%), are the most likely to use their phones before bed. Cities such as Gurugram (94%) and Bengaluru (90%) report the highest instances of bedtime phone usage.
Health consequences of sleep deprivation
The survey's findings reflect a persistent sleep crisis in India, with 51-58% of respondents reporting late bedtimes over the last three years. Alarmingly, one in three Indians suspects they may have insomnia. The long-term effects of this sleep deprivation are evident: nearly half of the respondents experience morning fatigue, and more than 50% struggle with daytime drowsiness at work.
These findings underscore the need for greater awareness of sleep health and the importance of addressing sleep deprivation before it causes further health issues.
A shift towards better sleep habits?
While sleep deprivation remains a widespread issue, there is growing awareness among Indians about the importance of quality sleep. According to the survey, 38% of respondents recognise that reducing screen time before bed can improve sleep quality. Additionally, 31% are actively working to maintain a consistent sleep schedule.
Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder and Director of Wakefit.co, comments, "As digital habits and work pressures continue to shape lifestyles, prioritising sleep as a pillar of well-being is becoming increasingly important. Through eight years of 'The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard', we aim to raise awareness and encourage individuals to make informed choices for better sleep health."
Expert advice on improving sleep quality
Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and former President of the Indian Medical Association Cochin, offers valuable advice for those struggling with sleep. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he emphasised that most people need 6-8 hours of sleep. Dr. Jayadevan suggested that the best way to determine how much sleep an individual needs is by observing their sleep patterns during vacations.
"When there is no work, see how you go to sleep and when you wake up, and take the average of a few days," he advised.
Dr. Jayadevan also introduced the concept of "sleep hygiene," which involves creating an environment conducive to good sleep.
"Investing in a good mattress is essential... We often spend money on many things, but a good mattress is one of the best investments you can make for your sleep," he said.
He further recommended optimising the bedroom lighting, noise levels, and temperature to ensure comfort.
"A good pillow is also crucial, and remember to wash your pillow covers regularly... Don't lie down and start analysing your day. Instead, focus on calming thoughts, or read something peaceful, like a spiritual book. Avoid screens, and turn off your phone notifications," he explained.
"Sleep is precious, and everyone deserves proper rest. If you are losing sleep due to mental health issues or if your sleep problems persist for more than two weeks, it’s crucial to consult a doctor," he added.
'The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard' 2025 conveys that digital habits, late-night routines, and work-related stress are taking a toll on the nation's sleep, with far-reaching effects on health, productivity, and well-being. However, there is hope, as a growing number of individuals recognise the importance of quality sleep and are making efforts to improve their sleep hygiene.
Investing in better sleep habits whether by reducing screen time, creating a comfortable sleep environment, or prioritising a consistent sleep schedule is key to improving sleep quality. With continued awareness and small lifestyle changes, we can take steps towards a healthier, more relaxed future.