Getting a bad night's sleep

The Truth About Sleeplessness

Insomnia is not just about lying awake; it’s a disruption of the body’s natural sleep cycle. The brain remains in a heightened state of alertness, making it difficult to relax. As a result, even after spending hours in bed, the body and mind fail to feel restored. Studies suggest that excessive worry about sleep can make the problem worse, creating a cycle of anxiety and wakefulness. Instead of forcing sleep, experts recommend shifting focus to relaxation and healthy sleep habits, which can help the body naturally regulate its sleep patterns.

The Power of Acceptance

For 34-year-old Sneha Kapoor from Delhi, insomnia wasn’t just an inconvenience; it was a slow unravelling. “I was exhausted, but my brain refused to switch off. I would lie in bed, heart racing, replaying work conversations, scrolling mindlessly through my phone until dawn. And then I’d drag myself through the day, dizzy with fatigue.” She tried everything: meditation in the Himalayas, sleep apps, herbal teas etc. Some worked, some didn’t. Things changed when she met a therapist who introduced her to Guy Meadows.

According to Dr Guy Meadows, founder of The Sleep School, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) is changing the way we treat insomnia. ACT is a third-wave psychological therapy that focuses on transforming an individual’s relationship with the pain and discomfort that’s arising in their life. It teaches them how to be open to accepting it while moving towards what’s important to them. The concept teaches that instead of fighting insomnia, people learn to accept it, and paradoxically, that’s when sleep begins to return. It sounds counterintuitive, but think about it. The harder you try to sleep, the more awake you feel. The more you check the clock, the more anxious you become. It’s not just sleeplessness that torments you; it’s the fear of it.