Experts warn 50% of global population may develop near-sightedness due to digital eye strain

About 50 percent of the global population is expected to develop near-sightedness in the near future, thanks to the increasing prevalence of digital eye strain, according to medical experts specialised in eye care.
Near-sightedness manifests in three primary ways -- reduced blinking leading to dryness and eye fatigue, difficulty in focusing between near and distant objects due to prolonged screen use, and neck and head strain from poor posture, says Dr. A. K. Grover, Chairman of Vision Eye Centres and Sr. Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Talking about the growing global crisis of myopia or nearsightedness, a condition where one can see objects clearly up close, but objects far away appear blurry, at an ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR summit, the experts said that though completely eliminating screen time from children's lives is unrealistic, balancing screen use with outdoor activities is one solution to avoid this serious condition.
Eye specialists recommend that the 20-20-20 rule—after every 20 minutes of screen time, take a 20-second break and focus on something 20 feet away to balance scree use, in the context of the digital age.
Emphasising the alarming rise of myopia among children, which was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic due to increased screen time and decreased outdoor activities, Dr. Anuj Mehta, Professor and Head of Ophthalmology at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, noted that prolonged screen usage caused the eye muscles to remain contracted, contributing to myopia in young, adaptable eyes.
Dr. Vijay Mathur, Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said the rise of refractive errors, which now affect younger generations more severely due to extended screen time. While refractive power was previously believed to stabilize by the age of 18 or 19, it is now continuing to worsen into the 20s and 30s.
"The digital screens reduce blinking rates, leading to dry eyes, particularly in environments with poor ventilation," says Dr. Kirti Singh, Director Professor at Guru Nanak Eye Centre. He also noted that eye health is interconnected with other bodily functions, including liver, heart, and kidney health.
They also advocated for at least two hours of outdoor activity daily to counter digital eye strain.
