Experts warn 50% of global population may develop near-sightedness due to digital eye strain

About 50 percent of the global population is expected to develop near-sightedness in the near future, thanks to the increasing prevalence of digital eye strain, according to medical experts specialised in eye care.

Near-sightedness manifests in three primary ways -- reduced blinking leading to dryness and eye fatigue, difficulty in focusing between near and distant objects due to prolonged screen use, and neck and head strain from poor posture, says Dr. A. K. Grover, Chairman of Vision Eye Centres and Sr. Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Talking about the growing global crisis of myopia or nearsightedness, a condition where one can see objects clearly up close, but objects far away appear blurry, at an ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR summit, the experts said that though completely eliminating screen time from children's lives is unrealistic, balancing screen use with outdoor activities is one solution to avoid this serious condition.