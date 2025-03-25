What does "healthy" mean on a food package? US FDA rolls out new changes on food labelling

CHENNAI: How can you be sure what you eat is healthy? Do you rely on your routine or food package claims?

Many people aren’t sure whether their eating habits are truly healthy. A large majority rely on food package claims, but without fully understanding what those claims mean.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently updated its guidelines for the "healthy" label on food packages, which could help consumers make better food choices. According to the FDA, many people aren't eating enough fruits, vegetables, dairy, and seafood. At the same time, they tend to consume too much unhealthy stuff like saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.

These poor eating habits can lead to serious health problems like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, as noted in a special update from the FDA this week.

To address this issue, the FDA has changed the rules for foods to qualify for the "healthy" label. Previously, the "healthy" label focused mainly on individual nutrients like fat, cholesterol, and vitamins. Now, the label also considers whether foods fit into overall healthy eating patterns. For instance, a food must contain a certain amount of food groups (like fruits, vegetables, or protein) and not have excessive amounts of unhealthy ingredients like added sugars or sodium to be labeled "healthy."

Starting in April 2025, food manufacturers need to use the updated "healthy" label if their products meet these new criteria. Some foods that qualify under the new definition include nuts, seeds, olive oils, and fatty fish like salmon. Previously, these foods weren't included in "healthy" label requirements. Also, while water isn’t part of a food group, it is considered an optimal beverage by the Dietary Guidelines in the US.

However, foods like fortified white bread, highly sweetened yogurt, and sugary cereals no longer qualify to use the "healthy" label under the updated definition.

In addition to updating the "healthy" label, the FDA is exploring the development of a symbol to make it easier for consumers to identify foods that contribute to healthy eating patterns.

In short, in order to make healthier food choices, the FDA encourages eating a variety of nutritious foods and checking the Nutrition Facts label on packaged foods. This is a step forward from the existing label requirement which shows information, like the percentage of daily nutrients you get from each serving, which can help you choose foods that align with your health goals.