Child nutrition and education: Bridging borders to eradicate classroom hunger

Nutrition is integral to children’s physical and cognitive development and overall well-being, and consequently, their learning capacities and academic performance. Various studies have documented the direct relationship between nutrition and education.

A 2006 World Bank study, Repositioning Nutrition as Central to Development: A Strategy for Large-Scale Action, found that malnourished children learn less per year of schooling and are more likely to drop out of school. Similarly, a 2009 UNICEF Report, Tracking Progress on Child and Maternal Nutrition, found decreased cognitive performance in primary and secondary education due to malnutrition. These studies clearly emphasise the critical role of nutrition in children’s academic performance and the importance of School Feeding Programmes (SFPs) or School Nutrition Programmes (SNPs).

School-based nutrition interventions help address malnutrition in school-aged children by ensuring their continued access to nutritious meals. The assurance of school meals every day is a blessing for millions of children worldwide. A well-nourished child is healthier and more attentive, thus more capable of achieving academic success and acquiring lifelong learning capacities, which will serve as the foundation for a healthy and productive adulthood.