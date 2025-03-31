Heavy exercise in summer? The health risks explained

CHENNAI: As global temperatures rise, adopting proper precautions when exercising—especially during summer—becomes increasingly important. This article discusses the risks associated with summer exercise, particularly for individuals training in extreme heat, such as those preparing for police or military recruitment, gym-goers, and people working toward weight loss. A primary concern is the risk of heat-related health issues, including dehydration, heatstroke, and electrolyte imbalances, which can lead to symptoms like dizziness, fainting, and sudden drops in blood pressure.

Many young individuals rigorously train outdoors in extreme heat to prepare for police or military jobs. However, if proper hydration and exercise routines are not followed, this can lead to serious health complications. Overexertion in gyms, particularly when lifting weights beyond one’s capacity, also increases the risk of heart-related issues.

Mrinali Dwivedi, a Mumbai-based Consultant Nutritionist and Clinical Dietitian, emphasises the dangers associated with fitness trends that persist throughout the summer. As gyms remain crowded year-round, many individuals push themselves with intense cardio and weight training despite the extreme heat. This dedication, when approached without proper precautions, can be hazardous. In particular, improper consumption of protein powders and supplements can strain the liver and kidneys. Moreover, trying to achieve rapid weight loss can lead to over-exercising, which places unnecessary strain on muscles and increases the risk of injury. Overexertion can even cause muscle damage and long-term health concerns.