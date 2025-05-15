Could personalised cancer vaccines have saved many beloved lives!

CHENNAI: Over the years, the world has mourned the loss of countless beloved figures to cancer—Chadwick Boseman, Steve Jobs, David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, and many others. While speculative, the advancement of personalised immunotherapy raises a compelling question -- Could personalised cancer vaccines have saved their lives—if developed and deployed sooner?

While it's impossible to rewrite history, the growing success of early trials suggests that if such vaccines had been available, some cancers might have been detected earlier, treated more effectively, or even kept in remission.

Cancer is a highly personal disease. Its causes and manifestations vary greatly from person to person, even within the same type of cancer. As such, a generic approach or one-size-fits-all treatment is not an effective remedy. Personalised care is essential. If some of the promising research is to be believed, personalised cancer vaccines represent a new frontier in the fight against cancer.