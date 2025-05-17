First blood test to detect Alzheimer’s approved

As Alzheimer’s looms larger in public health — affecting nearly 7 million Americans today, with projections soaring to 13 million by 2050 — this FDA clearance represents a hopeful turning point. With 91.7% accuracy for positives and 97.3% for negatives in clinical trials, the Lumipulse test stands as a reliable diagnostic aid, though not a standalone solution.

While false positives and negatives remain a risk, the test’s Breakthrough Device designation underscores its potential to reshape early detection. It is approved for use in adults aged 55 and older who show signs of cognitive decline and are being evaluated in specialized care settings.

"I am hopeful that new medical products such as this one will help patients,” stated FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin A. Makary in the Friday note.

And with that, Alzheimer’s care inches closer to a future that’s faster, gentler, and smarter, he added.