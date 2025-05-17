First blood test to detect Alzheimer’s approved

CHENNAI: In a milestone move, the US Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to the world's first blood test designed to aid in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease — a game-changer in the realm of neurodegenerative diagnostics. The newly cleared Lumipulse G pTau217/ß-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio, developed by Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc., measures specific protein levels in the blood to flag the presence of amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
This test offers a less invasive, more accessible alternative to the standard — and expensive — amyloid PET scans or spinal taps traditionally used for diagnosis. With just a simple blood draw, clinicians can glean vital insight into whether cognitive symptoms may be rooted in Alzheimer’s disease, all without exposing patients to radiation or discomfort, says an FDA note issued on Friday.
As Alzheimer’s looms larger in public health — affecting nearly 7 million Americans today, with projections soaring to 13 million by 2050 — this FDA clearance represents a hopeful turning point. With 91.7% accuracy for positives and 97.3% for negatives in clinical trials, the Lumipulse test stands as a reliable diagnostic aid, though not a standalone solution.
While false positives and negatives remain a risk, the test’s Breakthrough Device designation underscores its potential to reshape early detection. It is approved for use in adults aged 55 and older who show signs of cognitive decline and are being evaluated in specialized care settings.
"I am hopeful that new medical products such as this one will help patients,” stated FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin A. Makary in the Friday note.
And with that, Alzheimer’s care inches closer to a future that’s faster, gentler, and smarter, he added.