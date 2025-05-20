Biden diagnosed with rare cancer: Understanding the rarity of prostate cancer

CHENNAI: Former US President Joe Biden has been reportedly diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. While this type of diagnosis is rare, doctors believe it could still respond well to treatment.

The diagnosis showed that a nodule was found on Biden's prostate, which led to further tests and the cancer was confirmed. The current status shows that the cancerous cells have spread (metastasized) to his bones.

While the doctors are optimistic that treatment will be effective, especially hormone therapy, in Biden’s case, it his nature of prostate cancer is quite rare.

Rarity of Biden’s Case

Most prostate cancers are found early during routine screenings. Only about 8% of prostate cancers are already advanced by the time they are diagnosed. Doctors believe Biden may have had undiagnosed prostate cancer for many years.

Prostate cancer is usually detected through blood tests (PSA tests) or rectal exams. However, screening is not routinely done for men in their 70s or 80s, since many older men die from other causes before prostate cancer becomes a serious issue. From 2012 to 2018, national guidelines in the US discouraged screening, which caused a decline in early detection and an increase in advanced cases.

But as people live longer, some doctors now support screening older, healthy men. Hence the US screening guidelines are now undergoing some changes.

In the past, more men were screened, leading to many low-risk cancers being treated unnecessarily. Screening is becoming more common again as doctors improve at identifying which cancers need treatment.

In the case of Biden, his 2024 physical exam did not mention a prostate cancer screening, which isn't unusual for his age. His 2019 exam noted an enlarged prostate, but no cancer was diagnosed at that time.