Global crisis in obesity and mental health: Why adolescent health is at risk

CHENNAI: Since 1990, obesity rates have jumped significantly around the world—up to 8 times higher in some parts of Africa and Asia. By 2030, it's expected that 464 million teens will be overweight or obese—143 million more than in 2015. This raises the risk of serious health problems like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, states a latest study published in Lancet this week.

The medical journal's study Commission on adolescent health estimates that by 2100, 1·8 billion adolescents will live in a world that is about 2·8°C warmer than in pre-industrial times, and large numbers of adolescents will face food insecurity, economic challenges, and armed conflicts.

By 2030, 42 million years of healthy life are expected to be lost due to mental disorders and suicide—2 million more than in 2015.

Mental health issues are now the biggest health problem for teens globally. Long-term pressures like social media, climate change, and big events like the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll.