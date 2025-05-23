Global crisis in obesity and mental health: Why adolescent health is at risk

CHENNAI: Since 1990, obesity rates have jumped significantly around the world—up to 8 times higher in some parts of Africa and Asia. By 2030, it's expected that 464 million teens will be overweight or obese—143 million more than in 2015. This raises the risk of serious health problems like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, states a latest study published in Lancet this week.
The medical journal's study Commission on adolescent health estimates that by 2100, 1·8 billion adolescents will live in a world that is about 2·8°C warmer than in pre-industrial times, and large numbers of adolescents will face food insecurity, economic challenges, and armed conflicts.
By 2030, 42 million years of healthy life are expected to be lost due to mental disorders and suicide—2 million more than in 2015.
Mental health issues are now the biggest health problem for teens globally. Long-term pressures like social media, climate change, and big events like the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll.
Many teens face stress from lost education, fewer social interactions, and a more difficult world to live in.
Why Is increased cases of obesity among adolescents:
Junk food and sugary drinks are cheap and easy to get, making them more popular than healthy foods.
More than half of all teens drink sugary beverages (like sodas or energy drinks) at least once a day.
Teens are also moving less—spending more time in front of screens or stuck indoors due to air pollution and extreme weather.
What can help:
The report suggests adding taxes to sugary drinks and investing in sports and fitness programs, especially for underserved communities.
The Lancet also report calls for better mental health services for teens and more community support to address anxiety and depression.
Experts say not enough is being done to support teen health. But there's hope, they say: Many young people are optimistic and want to help build a better future.