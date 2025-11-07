Beyond bad manners: AIIMS Rishikesh warns of neurological disorder driving involuntary swearing

DEHRADUN: The casual use of offensive language in public discourse is growing, but for some, an uncontrollable urge to curse might signal a serious underlying neurological condition: Tourette Syndrome (TS).

Mental health experts are raising concerns as an increasing number of young adults report involuntary outbursts of profanity, a symptom linked to an imbalance in the brain's circuitry. The condition, characterised by involuntary tics—which can include vocalisations like swearing (coprolalia)—is reportedly affecting individuals between the ages of 20 and 40 most frequently, according to recent observations.

Dr. Ravi Gupta, Head of the Psychiatry Department at AIIMS Rishikesh, highlighted the shift in behavior patterns. "While occasional swearing during moments of stress or anxiety can be common, people are now using abusive language even in happy settings or casual conversations," Dr. Gupta told TNIE. "In some contexts, this might be normal, but frequently, these utterances become indicators of a disorder. A person loses control over their speech and body when the basal ganglia circuit in the brain becomes unbalanced," he explained.