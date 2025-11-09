Catch Some ZZZ's

You toss and turn through the night, mind racing with deadlines and worries. Morning arrives, but instead of feeling rested, there’s fog, fatigue, and a heaviness that follows you into the day. What feels like ‘just another bad night’ often masks something deeper. Chronic stress and disrupted sleep are not just inconveniences— they are silent drivers of lifestyle diseases.

Research shows nearly 1 in 3 adults worldwide struggle with insomnia, and people under high stress are twice as likely to develop sleep disorders. Left unchecked, this cycle slowly chips away at immunity, metabolism, and long-term health.

The Science of Sleep

Sleep isn’t passive recovery; it’s active repair. Every night, your body orchestrates a series of biological processes that regulate everything from metabolism to mood.