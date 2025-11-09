Finding your way in the labyrinth

Labyrinths can often make one feel directionless. But some can unclutter your mind, guide you toward your path, and even bring mental peace—much like the morning meditation. Labyrinth walking meditation, a popular Western form of meditation that involves walking a single, winding path to a centre and back out, is now finding its way to India. Wellness retreats are realising that meditation is no longer just about sitting closed eyes and observing breath. It can also be practised while walking and turning—quite literally.

For 28-year-old Sneha Mittal, sitting still is perhaps the toughest thing to do—living with an anxiety disorder meant constantly racing. However, it changed in 2023. During her vacation in the Netherlands, Mittal stumbled upon a labyrinth meditation walk. “While walking the labyrinth, I realised those thoughts didn’t need my attention. I just followed the rhythm of my steps. By the end of it, I felt connected to my body instead of trapped in my mind.”

For many it gives a sense of emotional lightness or sudden clarity. “Reaching the center is less about arriving somewhere new and more about returning home to oneself,” explains Dr Sagar Mahajan, wellness operations manager, Dharana at Shillim, a popular labyrinth meditation retreat.