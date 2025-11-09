Staying locked-in

The phrase “lock in” has been part of Gen Z’s vocabulary for years, originally from gaming culture, where players would eliminate distractions and focus fully to win. Over time, it expanded beyond games, and creatives began using it to describe intense study, training, or deep work sessions. The idea showballed into a movement when social media users started sharing months-long commitments to personal goals, from learning new skills to building projects or improving health.

“The Great Lock-in feels like a refreshing way to bring in change without the heavy pressure that often comes with starting on January 1st,” says counselling psychologist Pranati Kapoor Mahna adding, “I often encourage my clients to focus on small, achievable goals rather than committing to something so big that it becomes overwhelming.”

But there is a catch. In India, the trend arrives just as festive distractions and winter lethargy begin to creep in. And creating boundaries with families during the festive season can look difficult. Prioritising yourself is important, but so is being part of rituals and celebrations. Too often, the ‘new year, new me’ mindset creates guilt and frustration. The Lock-in offers a more feasible alternative. Wellness expert Ruby Balchandani says, “Resolutions in January often fade. Habits formed during the festive season are more sustainable because they’re built while navigating weddings, Diwali and year-end stress.”