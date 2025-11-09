Why cancer is surging into the lives of India's young

Every year, India sees an estimated 50,000 to 75,000 new cases of childhood cancer, according to data from national registries. These account for roughly four per cent of all cancer cases, a small proportion statistically but a devastating one in human terms. In cities like Chennai, recent registry data show incidence rates of about 136 cases per million children and survival hovering around 60 per cent.

Leukemia leads the list, followed by lymphomas, brain, and bone cancers. For each of these, treatment is long, painful, and expensive. Parents shuttle between home, hospital, and hope—often forced to sell land, borrow money, or abandon jobs to continue treatment. Part of the rise in childhood cancer cases can be attributed to better detection and reporting, but doctors also warn of environmental triggers: exposure to pesticides, air pollution, and radiation.

Dr Sameer Kaul notes that while all types of cancers can occur in children, some—such as certain blood, brain, and kidney cancers—are specific to paediatric age groups. Experts also observe a steady rise in childhood cancer incidence, mirroring trends seen in adults. “We are seeing a slight increase of about 2 to 3 per cent in India,” says Dr Amita Mahajan, Paediatric Oncologist at Indraprastha Apollo. “This subtle rise correlates with industrialisation over time in different countries.” She explains that while causes are complex, environmental factors cannot be ignored. “Whether it’s pollution, pesticide use, groundwater contamination, or exposure to chemicals—it’s difficult to pinpoint one cause. Young bodies need fewer genetic hits to develop cancer. About 5 per cent of childhood cancers are genetic; the rest arise from mutations, possibly triggered by environmental or viral factors.”

However, Dr Mahajan warns that India’s biggest challenge lies in underdiagnosis rather than incidence itself. Government and non-government organisations have stepped up with multi-pronged campaigns to promote early detection. Awareness and communication programmes are key, as early diagnosis drastically improves outcomes. Some childhood cancers, such as leukemia, actually respond better to treatment than in adult cases. “The success story of curing childhood leukemia remains a fascinating one,” Dr Mahajan says, though she notes that cancers like colon and rectal tumours remain harder to treat.

Dr Dodul Mondal adds a practical perspective: treatment protocols must account for children’s developing bodies. “We have to be mindful of medicine dosage, technology, and long-term physical and aesthetic impact. For example, the removal of an organ or bone in a 10-year-old can severely affect growth. Every step must balance cure with quality of life.”

In 2011, Monika Vohra’s five-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia. The following months were filled with relentless hospital visits, anxiety, and financial stress. Yet amid the fear, she discovered a vital truth—childhood leukemia, when treated properly, is highly curable. “Many families leave treatment halfway because they can’t afford it, and that is heartbreaking,” she says. This harsh reality inspired Monika and her husband to act. In 2012, they founded Leukemia Crusaders, an initiative dedicated to supporting underprivileged children battling leukemia. Starting with personal funds and their own company’s contributions, the couple soon mobilised corporate donors to build a sustainable support network. Today, Leukemia Crusaders (leukemiacrusaders.org) has helped over 4,600 children across nearly 50 hospitals in 17 states.