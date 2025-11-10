Lung cancer cases up among non-smokers

BENGALURU: During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, city doctors are reporting a worrying trend of a rise in lung cancer among non-smokers, with a growing number of cases among women aged late 20s to 60. Specialists say this shift, observed steadily over the past decade, challenges the long-held belief that lung cancer is primarily a smoker’s disease.

Dr Sai Vivek V, Consultant in Medical Oncology and Haemato-Oncology, said nearly 30% of lung cancer cases now occur in people who have never smoked, many of them middle-aged women.

“We are seeing women in their late 20s presenting with lung cancer despite no history of smoking. Genetic mutations like EGFR and ALK, often triggered by pollution and environmental chemicals, play a major role,” he said. Dr Sudharshan KS, Consultant Pulmonologist at TriLife Hospital, added, “Pollution and passive smoking at home are major contributors.

The myth that lung cancer does not affect women delays diagnosis.” He noted that while smoking among women has increased, lung cancer in non-smokers is also on the rise. Supporting this, Dr Vinayak Maka, Consultant, Medical Oncology at Ramaiah Institute of Oncosciences, said most non-smoker lung cancers are gene-driven.

“They are genetically predisposed, and lifestyle factors trigger the disease. Genetic testing often reveals mutations that respond well to targeted therapy, allowing patients to live for years,” he said.

Dr Sunil Kumar K, Lead Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology at Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Many women ignore symptoms like persistent cough or breathlessness because they prioritise family needs. Some feel shy discussing health issues or avoid hospitals due to fear of costs.

In rural areas, limited access and low awareness worsen delays.” Dr Rajeev Vijayakumar, HOD & Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, said misconceptions remain a major barrier to early detection. “Because lung cancer is strongly associated with smoking, many women, and even some healthcare providers, fail to consider it in non-smokers. Persistent cough or chest discomfort is often dismissed as allergies or infection,” he said.