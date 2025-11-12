India among eight countries accounting for 67 per cent of total TB cases in 2024: WHO

NEW DELHI: India is among eight countries accounting for 67 % of total TB cases in 2024, according to the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, released Wednesday.

In 2024, 87% of the global number of people who developed TB disease was concentrated in 30 countries. Just eight of them accounted for 67% of the global total: India (25%), Indonesia (10%), the Philippines (6.8%), China (6.5%), Pakistan (6.3%), Nigeria (4.8%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3.9%) and Bangladesh (3.6%).

The report said India alone accounted for 28% of deaths globally caused by TB among HIV-negative people, while the country accounted for 25% of deaths among people with or without HIV in 2024.

The report said TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers, which claimed over 1.2 million lives and affected an estimated 10.7 million people in 2024.

Between 2023 and 2024, the global rate of people falling ill with TB declined by nearly 2%, while deaths from TB fell by 3%.

According to the union health ministry, in 2024, over 26.18 lakh TB patients were diagnosed in India.

In 2024, TB incidence in India dropped by 21% from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 - almost double the rate of decline observed globally.

The treatment coverage has increased to 92%, placing India ahead of other high-burden countries and global universal health coverage.

“Similarly, India’s TB mortality rate has decreased from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh population in 2024, reflecting significant progress in reducing deaths due to TB. This progress has been achieved through strong government commitment, evidenced by a historic near-ten-fold increase in government funding to the TB programme over the last nine years,” the ministry added.

“Since its launch in December 2024, India’s flagship TB elimination mission, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has achieved extensive reach, screening over 19 crore vulnerable individuals for TB across the country leading to the detection of over 24.5 lakh TB patients, including 8.61 lakh asymptomatic TB cases,” the ministry in the statement said.

“This milestone reflects the success of innovative case-finding strategies and expanded access to care,” officials added. “Treatment success rate under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan increases to 90%, ahead of the global treatment success rate of 88%.”