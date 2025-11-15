1 in 3 Indians display early signs of metabolic syndrome; new data calls for early screening beyond sugar tests

Key national findings

Men appear to face a higher risk, with 37.5 percent showing elevated triglycerides and 46.5 percent recording low HDL, compared with 28.9 percent and 24.3 percent among women. These abnormalities were observed across all age groups, including non-obese individuals, suggesting that metabolic imbalance is becoming less dependent on weight and more influenced by lifestyle factors such as stress, inadequate sleep and increased intake of processed foods.

The study reinforces the importance of routine lipid and glucose screening for adults over 30, enabling timely lifestyle and medical interventions. Metropolis’ TruHealth packages offer comprehensive metabolic and cardiovascular assessments designed to detect risks early and support preventive care.

Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is diagnosed when an individual presents three or more of the following indicators: abdominal obesity, elevated triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol, high blood pressure or elevated fasting glucose. Together, these significantly increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver. The study’s findings are consistent with global literature that pegs MetS prevalence between 12.5 percent and 31.4 percent, underscoring the growing public-health challenge of non-communicable diseases.

“Metabolic imbalance is the body’s earliest warning signal, often appearing years before diabetes is diagnosed. Low HDL and high triglycerides are among the first markers of insulin resistance. Regular lipid and glucose testing helps identify these patterns early, giving people a chance to make meaningful lifestyle adjustments and delay or prevent diabetes,” explained Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer at Metropolis Healthcare.

She added that with the rising use of weight-loss and metabolic therapies, consistent laboratory monitoring remains essential to track progress and ensure safe, effective outcomes.

India now has one of the highest diabetes burdens in the world. Recent estimates suggest that nearly 90 million adults in the country are living with diabetes, and many remain undiagnosed or untreated. What is even more worrying is the growing number of young Indians developing the disease. A nationwide screening found that almost 18 percent of people under 35 already have diabetes, with the highest rates seen among those in their early 30s.

Experts warn that more young adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are being diagnosed today than ever before, which means they will live with the condition for a longer period and face higher risks of complications later in life. Rising stress, sedentary lifestyles, poor diets and lack of early health checks are major reasons behind this early onset trend.