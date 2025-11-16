Teething troubles: India’s growing oral health crisis

Nearly 60 per cent of Indian adults suffer from dental decay, yet most still believe they’re doing enough to keep their teeth healthy. Vikas Gupta, a 49-year-old maths teacher from Delhi, was one of them. He prided himself on his dental routine—brushing twice a day with a popular toothpaste, scrubbing hard with a firm-bristled brush, and occasionally using a datun, the traditional Ayurvedic twig. For years, he believed this “extra effort” was the secret to strong, clean teeth—until a sharp, throbbing pain proved otherwise.

“I suddenly experienced severe pain. Never thought I’d need to see a dentist,” Gupta says. His visit revealed a surprising culprit: not sugar or neglect, but over brushing. The harsh scrubbing had worn away his enamel, leading to sensitivity, infection, and eventually, a root canal. The treatment was painful—not just physically, but financially too.

Gupta’s story is far from unique. Dentists across India say they’re seeing a surge in cases like his, driven by aggressive brushing, misuse of whitening toothpastes, and a general lack of awareness about proper oral care. “People think brushing harder means cleaner teeth, but it actually damages the enamel,” says one Delhi-based dentist. As Gupta discovered, oral health isn’t about force—it’s about technique. And sometimes, the smallest habits can leave the deepest marks.