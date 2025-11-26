Global HIV response facing worst setback in decades due to funding cuts: UNAIDS

NEW DELHI: The global response to HIV has suffered its most significant setback in decades, warns a new UNAIDS report released ahead of World AIDS Day 2025.

The report ‘Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response’ details the far-reaching consequences of international funding reductions and lack of global solidarity which affected low-and middle-income countries heavily affected by HIV.

Abrupt reductions in international HIV assistance in 2025 have deepened existing funding shortfalls, it highlighted.

A failure to reach the 2030 global HIV targets of the next Global AIDS Strategy could result in an additional 3.3 million new HIV infections between 2025 and 2030, the report stressed.

In January, the US – which accounts for 75 % of all international funding to HIV - halted all its funding to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“The funding crisis has exposed the fragility of the progress we fought so hard to achieve,” said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

“Behind every data point in this report are people—babies and children missed for HIV screening or early HIV diagnosis, young women cut off from prevention support, and communities suddenly left without services and care. We cannot abandon them. We must overcome this disruption and transform the AIDS response.”

The OECD or Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates that external health assistance is projected to drop by 30–40% in 2025 compared with 2023, causing immediate and even more severe disruption to health services in low- and middle-income countries.