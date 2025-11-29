Transforming cardiac care

When Ramu (name changed), walked into my OP one morning, his face reflected both pride and apprehension. Having recently secured a job at a reputed organisation, he was the first in his family to achieve such a milestone. But during his pre-employment medical check-up, doctors detected a complex hole in the heart called a common atrium. Though symptomless for years, the diagnosis left him deeply anxious. He feared being branded a heart patient, unfit for his new role, and worried that surgery might leave a visible scar and affect his self-confidence.

Traditionally, such a defect requires open-heart surgery involving splitting the breastbone, a procedure that, while life-saving, leaves a prominent scar across the chest. However, in Ramu’s case, we opted for minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS), a modern technique that repairs the heart through a small incision discreetly placed under the armpit, avoiding any visible scar on the chest.

Ramu underwent the procedure successfully and was walking the very next day. He was discharged within three days and went back to work within ten days, astonishing his colleagues with his rapid recovery. When he looked in the mirror, there was barely a sign of surgery. For him, the operation was not just about healing his heart, it was about restoring his confidence and identity.

Evolution of surgical technology

Minimally invasive cardiac surgery has revolutionised the way heart operations are performed. Unlike the traditional ‘open-heart’ approach, which demands cutting through the sternum (breastbone), MICS uses smaller incisions often just two to three inches long made between the ribs. Sophisticated instruments and advanced training allow the surgeon to perform the same operations with precision through these narrow access points. Over the past decade, advances in technique and technology have made these surgeries safer, reproducible, and widely applicable.

Today, even complex heart procedures such as bypass surgery, valve repair or replacement, and closure of holes in the heart can be done using the minimally invasive approach. Nearly 80 per cent of the most commonly performed cardiac surgeries are now feasible through this route in centres with expertise.