Some days, even the idea of taking care of yourself can feel like another item on a never-ending to-do list. The step goals, the journalling, the meal-logging, the perfectly optimised morning routine—it can all start to feel like too much. So it’s no surprise that a new counter-movement is gaining traction among the wellness-weary. Think of it as anti-wellness: an invitation to stop striving and start softening.

Enter therapeutic laziness. Born from the now-viral “bed rotting” wave, this trend is about choosing deep, guilt-free rest as a legitimate form of care. No structure. No metrics. No glow-up checklists. Just allowing your body to power down and your mind to drift, without labelling it “unproductive.” In a culture obsessed with hustle and optimisation, therapeutic laziness reframes stillness as something powerful—a reset button for burnout and a reminder that doing nothing can sometimes be the healthiest thing you do all day.

On a quiet Monday morning in Mumbai, 25-year-old Sakshi Bhatia stays in bed long past her alarm. Not because she is exhausted or ill, but because she has chosen to do nothing. “For years, I woke up in panic. Now, some mornings I wake up and simply… stay,” she says adding, there is no frantic scrolling, no podcasts to learn from, no habit stacking, just stillness.