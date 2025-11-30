Rooted in Climate

Winters: the season of dry and flaky scalp

While the cold weather is sometimes beneficial for those with naturally oily scalps (due to reduced sweating), the dry air can strip the scalp of its natural moisture. This leads to an increase in dry, flaky scalp and dandruff.

Monsoons: the season of oil, frizz and hair fall

The high humidity during the monsoon season creates an ideal breeding ground for yeast on the scalp, which often leads to increased dandruff and hair fall. For those who undergo chemical treatments like hair colouring, the compromised skin barrier can become more irritated and itchy in the monsoon season.

Summers: the season of intense heat, sweat, and oiliness

Intense heat and profuse sweating in the summer makes the hair greasy and the scalp prone to infections. The hair itself often becomes frizzy and unmanageable—increasing the risk of scalp infections and hair fall.

Remember that the scalp is living skin. India's dusty environment means the scalp accumulates dirt faster, promoting yeast and bacterial growth. This increases the chance of infections, particularly in individuals with compromised immunity, such as diabetics.