Rooted in Climate

The changing seasons bring not just a shift in weather but also unique challenges for maintaining healthy hair, especially in a country like India with such diverse climate, geography and changing seasons. The change in seasons demand for a nuanced and informed approach for hair care. Whether it’s the dry, flaky scalp of winter or the intense frizz and oiliness of the monsoons, adapting your hair care routine to the changing seasons becomes crucial.
India's weather patterns and overall dusty environment significantly impact scalp and hair health, requiring different strategies for different times of the year.
Winters: the season of dry and flaky scalp
While the cold weather is sometimes beneficial for those with naturally oily scalps (due to reduced sweating), the dry air can strip the scalp of its natural moisture. This leads to an increase in dry, flaky scalp and dandruff.
Monsoons: the season of oil, frizz and hair fall
The high humidity during the monsoon season creates an ideal breeding ground for yeast on the scalp, which often leads to increased dandruff and hair fall. For those who undergo chemical treatments like hair colouring, the compromised skin barrier can become more irritated and itchy in the monsoon season.
Summers: the season of intense heat, sweat, and oiliness
Intense heat and profuse sweating in the summer makes the hair greasy and the scalp prone to infections. The hair itself often becomes frizzy and unmanageable—increasing the risk of scalp infections and hair fall.
Remember that the scalp is living skin. India's dusty environment means the scalp accumulates dirt faster, promoting yeast and bacterial growth. This increases the chance of infections, particularly in individuals with compromised immunity, such as diabetics.
Taming Frizz and Hydration
Frizz is a sign of dry, dehydrated hair. To combat it, the focus must be on sealing the moisture into the hair strand. For hydration and moisture, use shampoos and conditioners that feature moisture-locking ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, and glycerin. After washing, apply a leave-in conditioner or an anti-frizz serum to lock in moisture and smooth the hair cuticle.
Lightweight oils, such as argan or jojoba oil, can also be beneficial. To Avoid Heat Damage, limit the use of heat styling tools (blow dryers, flat irons) as they strip moisture, and always apply a heat protectant spray. Instead of regular towels, use a microfibre towel or a soft cotton t-shirt to gently blot excess water, reducing friction and frizz.
If you are looking for some home remedies to control frizz, try an Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) rinse: dilute ACV with water (1:1 ratio), pour over your scalp and hair after shampooing, and rinse with water. This helps balance the scalp's pH and smoothens the hair cuticle.
Dandruff Prevention and Care
Dandruff requires consistent treatment to manage yeast overgrowth and inflammation, which is critical in India's humid periods. For Regular Cleansing, add anti-dandruff shampoos with proven active ingredients like ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, or salicylic acid. Add a few drops of Tea Tree Oil for its antifungal properties, to your regular shampoo or oil and massaged into the scalp to help reduce dandruff.
Hair Care Hacks
Preventing hair fall and promoting overall hair strength requires internal health and external care adjustments. To prevent hair fall, avoid tight hairstyles like buns and braids, which can lead to traction alopecia (hair loss from pulling). Opt for loose styles to reduce stress on the hair follicles. Use a bucket or a low-pressure hand shower to wash your hair, as very high-pressure showers can sometimes increase hair fall.
Remember, healthy hair reflects a healthy lifestyle. Observe how different weather conditions affect your scalp and strands and seek the advice of your trusted dermatologist who can tailor a hair care routine to keep your locks looking their best year-round.