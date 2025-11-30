US FDA links few child deaths to COVID shot, proposes new vaccine rules; experts call it 'irresponsible'

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seeking to propose a stricter vaccine approval protocol after an internal memo linked COVID-19 shots to the deaths of a few children -- a move experts criticised as "irresponsible" and "dangerous."

The email -- which included a 3,000-word memo -- accessed by several US media outlets and written by Dr Vinay Prasad, director of the FDA’s vaccine division, claimed that a recent review found at least 10 children had died "after" and "because of" receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, linking the deaths to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Prasad, a prominent critic of the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA, has seen his controversial vaccine policy views backed by Health Secretary and vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr. In his memo, he told FDA officials the agency should tighten its vaccine approval process in light of the review.

According to the Washington Post, Prasad said the FDA intends to reassess its framework for annual flu shots, examine whether Americans should receive multiple vaccines at the same time, and require manufacturers to submit far more data to demonstrate safety and effectiveness.

He also argued that pneumonia vaccine makers should be required to show their products reduce actual pneumonia cases, rather than merely increase antibody levels.

According to the New York Times, Prasad wrote in his memo to staff that the FDA, "for the first time", "will acknowledge that Covid-19 vaccines have killed American children" and called it "a profound revelation."

Prasad added that he remained "open to vigorous discussions and debate", but said staff who did not agree with the core principles of his proposed approach should submit their resignations.

Prasad said he will propose a series of new oversight and review measures for vaccines. However, NTY reported that it was unclear whether the White House had been briefed on its contents, adding that the proposal could still be revised by administration officials or face pushback from lawmakers and pharmaceutical companies.