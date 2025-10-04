Cannabis-based treatment found to ease pain and improve sleep and quality of life

A separate trial compared VER-01 with opioid painkillers and found that the cannabis-based treatment provided better pain relief with fewer side effects. Participants using VER-01 were much less likely to suffer from constipation or need laxatives — common problems linked to opioid use. They also reported better sleep and physical performance during six months of treatment, the science journal said.

Researchers said the combination of pain relief and improved sleep makes VER-01 a strong candidate for managing chronic back pain, especially as a safer alternative to opioids. Poor sleep often worsens pain, so a drug that improves both could offer broader benefits.

The trials also showed that VER-01 was generally well tolerated. Some patients experienced dizziness or nausea, but fewer had severe side effects compared with those on traditional pain medication.

The findings were also published in other scientific journals, including Pain & Therapy.

Vertanical said in a recent release that it plans to move forward with regulatory submissions in Europe and other markets.

Medical experts note that while the results are encouraging, further studies and real-world data will be needed to assess long-term safety and effectiveness.

When asked about the new pain treatment candidate, leading neurospecialist Dr. Abhilash K. Chandran told The New Indian Express, “While the pain-relieving compounds of cannabis have been reported earlier, this is a promising study in which the researchers have gone deep into specifics. It certainly appears to be a promising treatment for the future.”

If approved, VER-01 could become one of the first non-opioid cannabis-based options for chronic pain treatment, offering patients relief without the high risk of dependency or side effects.