100 million people worldwide are vaping, 15 million are children: WHO

NEW DELHI: More than 100 million people worldwide are now vaping, with as many as 15 million children in the age group of 13-15 years using e-cigarettes, said a new WHO global report.

At least 86 million users, mostly in high-income countries, are vaping, said the WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000–2024 and projections 2025–2030.

It pointed out that while the number of tobacco users in the world has dropped from 1.38 billion in 2000 to 1.2 billion in 2024, yet, tobacco still hooks one in five adults worldwide, fuelling millions of preventable deaths every year,

For the first time, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated global e-cigarette use and found the numbers alarming.

In countries with data, children are on average nine times more likely than adults to vape, the report added.

Though the world is smoking less, the tobacco epidemic is far from over. Since 2010, the number of people using tobacco has dropped by 120 million - a 27% drop in relative terms.

“Millions of people are stopping, or not taking up, tobacco use thanks to tobacco control efforts by countries around the world,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“In response to this strong progress, the tobacco industry is fighting back with new nicotine products, aggressively targeting young people. Governments must act faster and stronger in implementing proven tobacco control policies.”