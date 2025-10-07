Common inhalers carry heavy climate cost, study finds

WASHINGTON: The inhalers people depend on to breathe are also warming the planet, producing annual emissions equivalent to more than half a million cars in the United States alone, researchers said Monday in a major new study.

Using a national drug database, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles and Harvard analysed global warming pollution from three types of inhalers used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) between 2014 and 2024.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that inhalers used by US patients with commercial insurance and the government-run programs Medicaid and Medicare generated 24.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent over the decade.

Metered-dose inhalers, or "puffers," were by far the most damaging, accounting for 98 percent of emissions. They use pressurized canisters containing hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) propellants -- potent greenhouse gases -- to deliver medication.

By contrast, dry powder and soft mist inhalers don't use propellants. The former rely on a patient's breath to release medicine, and the latter turn liquid into a fine spray -- making both far less harmful to the planet.

"Five hundred and thirty thousand cars on the road each year is a lot, and I think this is a really important topic because it's fixable -- there are easy ways to reduce emissions," lead author William Feldman, a pulmonologist and researcher at UCLA, told AFP.

Medically, only a small fraction of patients require metered-dose inhalers.