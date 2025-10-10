One third of Europe's doctors, nurses suffer from depression: WHO

COPENHAGEN: One in three doctors and nurses in Europe report suffering from depression or anxiety, a study published Friday by the European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The rate is five times higher than that among the general population in Europe, the report said.

"The mental health crisis among our health workers is a health security crisis, threatening the integrity of our health systems," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said in a statement.

"More than one in 10 have thought about ending their lives or hurting themselves. This is an unacceptable burden on those who care for us," he said.