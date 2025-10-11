Malnutrition could soon affect nearly six million people in Haiti, reveals study

UNITED NATIONS: Nearly 5.7 million people in violence-wracked Haiti are suffering from malnutrition, and that number could climb to six million in the coming months, according to a report released Friday by a UN-backed food security initiative.

Those roughly 5.7 million people -- more than half of the impoverished Caribbean country's population -- are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, defined by gaps in food consumption and the need to deplete "livelihood assets" such as livestock to acquire that food, the report said.

The report was released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which prepares indexes measuring hunger and malnutrition around the world.

Nearly 1.9 million are facing "emergency" acute food insecurity, characterised by the IPC as high rates of malnutrition.