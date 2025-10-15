WHO adopts Colombo Declaration on healthy ageing through strengthened primary health care

NEW DELHI: The WHO South-East Asia Region, which includes India, on Tuesday adopted the Colombo Declaration on ‘Healthy ageing through strengthened primary health care’, aimed at health and well-being of its ageing population, expected to double by 2050.

The population aged 60 years and above is projected to nearly double from 11.3% in 2024 to 20.9% in 2050.

“Older people, when in good health and with functional ability, are vital assets and continue to enrich families, communities, societies and economies. Primary health care is the most inclusive, effective, and efficient pathway to achieve universal health coverage ensuring that older people can live long, healthy, productive and meaningful lives,” said Officer-In-Charge for WHO South-East Asia, Dr Catharina Boehme, at a ministerial round table in Colombo where the Declaration was adopted during the ongoing 78th Regional Committee session.

India is represented at the WHO SEARO meet by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel.

Patel reaffirmed India’s commitment to integrated, rights-based and gender-sensitive care for older persons, and emphasised strengthening data systems and leveraging digital health innovations for improved elderly care.

The Colombo Declaration calls for embedding healthy ageing in national policies and PHC-oriented health systems, ensuring accessible, equitable, integrated and age-responsive services across the continuum of care, from health promotion and prevention to rehabilitation, long-term care and palliative care.

“The Ministerial Declaration is a framework for concrete action, aligned closely with the Regional Strategy for Healthy Ageing 2024–2030, which identifies four priority areas - combating ageism, fostering enabling environments, delivering integrated person-centred care, and ensuring access to long-term care. Together, these form a comprehensive foundation on which Member States can strengthen and build policies and programmes that effectively respond to the realities of ageing,” she said.