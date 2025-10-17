California mpox cases raise concerns, yet health officials say risk remains low

NEW YORK: Two Californians diagnosed with mpox may be the first U.S. cases resulting from the local spread of a different version of the virus, health officials said.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services this week confirmed the first case through testing at a state lab. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday reported a second, similar case.

The risk to the public is low, officials say.

These are not the U.S. first cases of what is known as clade I mpox. But all six previous cases were among international travelers who were believed to have been infected abroad.

Both infected people in California were hospitalized, and they are now recovering at home. Officials declined to give other details. But “at this point in our investigations, we have not identified any association between the two cases,” Long Beach health department acting public affairs officer Jennifer Ann Gonzalez said.

Long Beach is located in Los Angeles County but has its own city health department. Investigators there say they have not found a close contact who traveled abroad, nor have they confirmed additional cases. A few of the person's close contacts have been given a vaccine, said Nora Balanji, the Long Beach department’s communicable disease coordinator.

“We don’t have any proof that there has been ongoing community transmission,” she said. "It’s something we’re looking into. That’s something we’re concerned about."

Mpox — also known as monkeypox — is a rare disease caused by infection with a virus that is in the same family as the one that causes smallpox. It is endemic in parts of Africa.