New bacterium behind surge in whooping cough-like infections in north India, PGIMER study finds

NEW DELHI: Chest infections are seeing a significant rise in north India due to a lesser-known bacterium that mimics whooping cough, a latest study has said.

The study, conducted by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said that pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory illness.

Those suffering from pertussis get a serious hacking cough. Breathing in after coughing often causes a high-pitched noise that sounds like a "whoop."

It has historically been a major cause of childhood mortality, with fatality rates reaching 10 per cent in the early 20th century.

Published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal (of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US), the study said that the most significant increase was recorded in 2023, predominantly among children aged 5-10 years in northern India.

In Asia, pertussis continues to pose a significant public health burden, particularly in India and China, primarily affecting young infants and children.

After a brief decline during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of cases has sharply rebounded.

India recently reported approximately 13.6 million cases, while China's incidence rose from 0.13 per 1,00,000 in 2013 to 2.15 per 1,00,000 in 2019, exceeding 58,990 reported cases by early 2024, the researchers said.

Researchers discovered that nearly 37 per cent of infections were caused by Bordetella holmesii (bacterium), surpassing the number of infections from Bordetella pertussis, which used to be relatively more common.