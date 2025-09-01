Ultra-processed food consumption affects sperm quality, metabolism: Study
NEW DELHI: Regularly consuming ultra-processed foods (UPFs), which are already linked to poor health outcomes, can negatively impact sperm quality and overall metabolic health, according to a new study.
Published in the journal Cell Metabolism, the study provides strong evidence that it is not just the calorie content but the highly processed nature of these foods, such as processed meats, biscuits, fizzy drinks, ice cream, and some breakfast cereals that makes them particularly harmful to human health.
While previous research has linked UPF consumption to obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and mental health issues, this study specifically examined its impact on male reproductive and metabolic health.
According to Dr. Arun Gupta, a paediatrician, nutrition advocate, and Convenor of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), a national think tank on nutrition, this is one of the strongest pieces of evidence showing that UPFs are harmful in ways that go beyond calories.
“The randomised trial shows that even when participants consumed the same number of calories, those on UPF-rich diets gained more weight and fat, experienced hormonal disruptions, and had higher levels of industrial chemicals like phthalates in their blood,” he said.
In other words, it’s not just the sugar, fat, and salt, it's the very nature of these foods that is damaging to human metabolism, fertility, and long-term health.
“UPFs will not only expand our waistlines but also threaten reproductive health and increase the risk of chronic diseases,” Dr. Gupta warned.
The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Copenhagen in collaboration with international institutions. It was a randomised controlled trial involving 43 healthy men aged 20–35. Each participant followed both an unprocessed and a UPF-rich diet for three weeks.
Despite controlled calorie intake, researchers observed harmful effects from the UPF-rich diet, including hormonal disruption, a decline in sperm quality, weight and fat gain, and changes in cholesterol and blood pressure.
“Concurrent with the rise in UPF consumption, semen quality has declined globally, with sperm count falling by approximately 60% since the 1970s,” the study noted. “Suspected contributing factors include increased body weight, higher intake of saturated and trans fats, and exposure to endocrine-disrupting industrial chemicals, all of which are associated with UPF intake.”
The authors concluded, “Our results demonstrate that consumption of UPFs, irrespective of excess caloric intake, is detrimental to human health. Shifting dietary patterns away from UPFs and toward less-processed alternatives may improve cardiometabolic and mental health, as well as male reproductive fitness.”
Dr. Gupta highlighted that India is facing a ticking time bomb of obesity. “This study shows us a clear path forward. India is currently off track. Tackling UPFs requires structural changes,” he said.
He recommended front-of-pack warning labels on UPFs, statutory bans on advertising of UPF and high fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) products to children, and fiscal measures such as higher GST or health taxes.
“Ensuring that schools, public offices, and government programmes serve minimally processed foods is another important step that can build public awareness over time,” he added. “Placing the burden solely on individuals, without changing the food environment through policy, is ineffective.”