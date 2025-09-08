Mankind Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Phase 1 clinical trial of new molecule to treat autoimmune disorders

NEW DELHI: Mankind Pharma Ltd., India’s fourth largest pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to begin Phase 1 clinical trial for a new molecule.
The molecule - MKP11093 - has been developed for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and alopecia.
The molecule developed at the Mankind Research Centre has shown strong results in preclinical studies with a promising safety and selectivity profile, said the pharma company.
Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma, said: “At Mankind Research Centre, we are advancing a pipeline of innovative therapies across high-burden therapeutic areas where significant unmet needs exist.
“The development of MKP11093 is a major milestone in this effort, representing our endeavour to deliver a best-in-class JAK inhibitor that maximizes therapeutic potential while addressing the safety concerns associated with conventional approaches.”
“This achievement underscores our broader innovation agenda at Mankind Pharma, powered by the expertise of over 730 scientists and supported by an expanding R&D ecosystem. By integrating advanced technologies, we are accelerating discovery and development to bring forward differentiated treatments that can make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives - with a strong focus on ensuring that such innovations are accessible and affordable to those who need them most, both in India and globally,” he added.
The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin shortly and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MKP11093 in healthy volunteers through single and multiple-ascending dose studies.
The molecule works by targeting JAK-1—one of the key enzymes in the JAK family (JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, TYK2). By blocking these enzymes, MKP11093 disrupts the JAK/STAT signaling pathway and reduces the activity of several pro-inflammatory cytokines.
This makes it a unique treatment candidate with the potential to deliver better outcomes in autoimmune diseases, the company said in a statement.
Established in 2012, the Mankind Research Centre is driving several discovery programs in autoimmune disorders, metabolic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and NASH, as well as oncology, the statement added.
Another candidate from its pipeline, MKP10241, has successfully completed Phase 1 studies and is currently in Phase 2 development for obesity and diabetes, it added.