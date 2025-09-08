Mankind Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Phase 1 clinical trial of new molecule to treat autoimmune disorders

NEW DELHI: Mankind Pharma Ltd., India’s fourth largest pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to begin Phase 1 clinical trial for a new molecule.

The molecule - MKP11093 - has been developed for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and alopecia.

The molecule developed at the Mankind Research Centre has shown strong results in preclinical studies with a promising safety and selectivity profile, said the pharma company.

Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma, said: “At Mankind Research Centre, we are advancing a pipeline of innovative therapies across high-burden therapeutic areas where significant unmet needs exist.

“The development of MKP11093 is a major milestone in this effort, representing our endeavour to deliver a best-in-class JAK inhibitor that maximizes therapeutic potential while addressing the safety concerns associated with conventional approaches.”