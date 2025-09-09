Why are young men ‘T maxxing’ testosterone? Do they need it? And what are the risks?

Videos promoting are racking up millions of views. Like “” or “” this trend takes something related to body image (improving your looks) or health (eating a lot of fibre) and pushes it to extreme levels.
or “T” maxxing – mostly teenage boys – to increase their levels, either naturally (for example, through diet) or by taking synthetic hormones.
Podcasters popular among young men, such as and , enthusiastically promote it as a way to fight ageing, enhance performance or build strength.
However, taking testosterone when there’s no medical need has serious health risks. And the trend plays into the of young men and developing boys who want to be considered masculine and strong. This can leave them vulnerable to exploitation – and seriously affect their health.
the sex testosterone, but levels are naturally much higher in males. It’s produced mainly in the testes, and in much smaller amounts in the ovaries and adrenal glands.
Testosterone’s effects on the body , including helping you grow and repair muscle and bone, produce red blood cells and stabilise mood and libido.
During male , testosterone production increases 30-fold and drives changes such as a deeper voice, developing facial hair and increasing muscle mass and sperm production.
It’s normal for across your lifetime, and even to fluctuate daily (usually at their highest in the morning).
Lifestyle factors such as can also affect how much testosterone you produce.
Natural testosterone levels generally peak in , around the mid-twenties. They then .
A doctor can check hormone levels with a blood test. For males, healthy testosterone levels between about 450 and 600 ng/dL (nanograms per decilitre of blood serum). Low testosterone is generally below 300 ng/dL.
Diagnosing low testosterone
In Australia, taking testosterone is only legal with and ongoing supervision. The only way to diagnose low testosterone is via a blood test.
Testosterone may be prescribed to men diagnosed with , meaning the testes don’t produce enough testosterone.
This condition can lead to:
reduced muscle mass
increased body fat
lower bone density (increasing the risk of fracture)
low libido
erectile dysfunction
fatigue
depression
anaemia
difficulty concentrating.
Hypogonadism has early death in men.
A manufactured panic about ‘low T’
Hypogonadism affects around , although estimates vary. It is more among older men and those with diabetes or obesity.
Yet on social media, “low T” is being framed as an . Influencers warn them to look for signs, such as not developing muscle mass or strength as quickly as hoped – or simply not looking “masculine”.
and optimisation trends spread like wildfire online. They tap into about masculinity, status and popularity.
Conflating “” with testosterone levels and a muscular physical appearance exploits an insecurity .
This has fuelled a market surge for “solutions” including private clinics offering “testosterone optimisation” packages, and on social media promoting extreme exercise and diet programs.
There is evidence some testosterone replacement therapy, even when they don’t have clinically low levels of testosterone.
Taking testosterone as a medication can , by shutting down the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis, which controls testosterone and sperm production.
While testosterone after you stop taking testosterone, this can and is not guaranteed, particularly after long-term or unsupervised use. This means some men may feel a significant difference when they stop taking testosterone.
Testosterone therapy can also lead to for some people, including acne and skin conditions, balding, reduced fertility and a high . It can also interact with some .
So there are added risks from using testosterone without a prescription and appropriate supervision.
On the , testosterone is sold via encrypted messaging apps. These products can be , or .
People taking these drugs without medical supervision potential infection, organ damage, or even death, since contaminated or counterfeit products have been linked to toxic metal poisoning, heart attacks, strokes and fatal organ failure.
Harm reduction is key
T maxxing offers young men an enticing image: , be more manly.
But for healthy young men without hypogonadism, the best ways to regulate hormones and development are . This includes and and staying active.
To fight misinformation and empower men to make informed choices, we need to meet them where they are. This means recognising their drive for self-improvement without judgement while helping them understand the .
We also need to acknowledge that young men chasing T maxxing often mask deeper issues, such as body image anxiety, social pressure or mental health issues.
Young men often delay seeking help .
If you’re worried about your testosterone levels, .
Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Luke Cox, Lecturer in Sport Integrity, Swansea University
Timothy Piatkowski, Lecturer in Psychology, Griffith University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.