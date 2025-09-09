Why are young men ‘T maxxing’ testosterone? Do they need it? And what are the risks?

Videos promoting #testosteronemaxxing are racking up millions of views. Like “ looksmaxxing ” or “ fibremaxxing ” this trend takes something related to body image (improving your looks) or health (eating a lot of fibre) and pushes it to extreme levels.

Testosterone or “T” maxxing encourages young men – mostly teenage boys – to increase their testosterone levels, either naturally (for example, through diet) or by taking synthetic hormones.

Podcasters popular among young men, such as Joe Rogan and Andrew Huberman , enthusiastically promote it as a way to fight ageing, enhance performance or build strength.