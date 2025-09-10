Ultra-processed food fuels global surge in obesity in children, adolescents: UNICEF report

NEW DELHI: One in twenty children under five years of age, or five per cent, and one in five children and adolescents aged five-19 years, or 20 per cent, are living with overweight globally, said a latest UNICEF report on Wednesday.

The new report ‘Feeding Profit: How Food Environments are Failing Children’ said the year 2025 marks a historic turning point: for the first time, the global prevalence of obesity among school-age children and adolescents has surpassed that of underweight.

“This amounts to an estimated 188 million children and adolescents aged 15–19 years living with obesity in 2025, compared with 184 children and adolescents living with underweight. Obesity now exceeds underweight in all regions of the world,” it said.

In South Asia, the report said that in the region, the number of children aged five-19 living with overweight has increased fivefold to 70 million since 2000.

Noting that every country in the South Asia region is affected, it said that obesity among children has more than doubled in the same period. At the same time, undernutrition and anaemia remain stubbornly high.