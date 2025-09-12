Chronic back pain, migraine could be linked with higher levels of 'perfectionism', reveals Study

NEW DELHI: A new study has showed that chronic pain such as back pain and migraine could be linked with significantly higher levels of perfectionism and reduced self-compassion, underlining how psychological factors can be crucial to managing health conditions.

Pain persisting beyond the expected period of healing or for more than three months is considered chronic pain.

Findings, published in the journal Psychology and Health, are in line with the 'perfectionism-social disconnection' model, according to which striving for excessively high personal standards can lead to interpersonal problems, potentially increasing the risk of negative outcomes.

"Chronic pain sufferers may experience frustration with difficulties performing day-to-day activities and push themselves toward unrealistic or unachievable goals," author and organisational psychologist Dr Graeme Ditchburn from the school of psychology at Murdoch University, Australia, said.

Studies have shown that people with perfectionism are often also overly critical of themselves, which can further distance them from achieving goals, making them vulnerable to mental ill-health.

"Furthermore, they may also feel that others have expectations that are difficult to meet," Dr Ditchburn said.

Researchers looked at over 1,000 participants aged 18-65 -- 531 having back pain, migraine or arthritis for longer than three months and 515 without a pain condition.

"Individuals with chronic pain reported significantly higher levels of perfectionism and lower levels of self-compassion and self-efficacy than pain-free individuals," the authors wrote.

Dr Ditchburn said, "Self-compassion may reflect fear of judgment or self-criticism, perceiving the pain condition and the burden caused by this condition as their own fault. These also have negative implications for perceptions of self-efficacy or self-belief in one's capacity."

"In turn, these have both direct and indirect associations with stress, which has negative consequences for physical and mental health," the author added.

The findings can help understand how perfectionism and protective effects of self-compassion and self-efficacy can help in managing chronic pain conditions, the researchers said.

Dr Ditchburn suggested interventions aimed at increasing self-compassion and addressing perfectionistic tendencies may be beneficial for individuals experiencing chronic pain.