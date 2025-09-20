Does ASMR really help with anxiety? Psychology expert explains evidence

AUCKLAND: Most of us have experienced tingling or goosebumps at some point, especially when we feel a strong positive emotion such as awe or excitement.

But some people have this response when they listen to certain sounds.

Online videos that feature sounds of people whispering, crackling packets, and brushing or combing a microphone are all geared towards making you feel this positive tingle, the autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR.

Not everyone responds to ASMR content.

But many who do say it make them less anxious and helps them sleep.

What does the science say? What is ASMR? ASMR is an involuntary emotional and physical response, typically to a sound, which causes a reflexive tingling sensation on the scalp and back of the neck.

This multi-sensory experience can make us feel euphoria and psychological stability, meaning we experience less inner turmoil and feel calmer. However, we still don't have much evidence about what happens in the brain and the body when this occurs. Some argue that ASMR is simply an example of frisson (French for shiver).

This is when an intense emotional stimulus, such as a tender moment in a movie, triggers tingling or gives us the chills. Research suggests these so-called skin orgasms are due to a sudden rush of the chemical dopamine in the brain's reward centres.

However, the sense of awe or inspiration felt during a frisson experience is brief (typically 45 seconds). In contrast, ASMR is usually described as inducing an enduring state of calm.

What triggers ASMR? Almost everyone will jump out of their skin if they experience a sudden and loud sound. This is because we've evolved to fear what is unpleasant or unexpected, to keep us safe from danger.

When it comes to sounds that can make us feel good, it's not as easy to confirm whether there are universal triggers that is, sounds that would make most people have the same positive reaction.