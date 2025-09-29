India's heart health crisis beginning early due to sedentary lifestyles, processed diets: Study

NEW DELHI: India’s heart health crisis is now beginning in the 20s, driven by sedentary lifestyles, processed diets, and metabolic stress, according to a latest survey released on World Heart Day on Monday.
The survey found that one in four people in India have shown abnormal cholesterol levels, with low levels of ‘good cholesterol’ (HDL) emerging as the single most common risk factor.
The study found that 35% of people showed low HDL levels, significantly increasing their risk of cardiovascular disease.
The study by Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India’s second largest pathology laboratory chain, which released its findings from a nationwide analysis of 3.9 lakh lipid profile tests conducted over the past one year, also found that about 30% had elevated total cholesterol, while 33% exhibited abnormal triglycerides, both strong predictors of heart disease.
Nearly 60% of all tests were conducted among individuals aged 31–60 years, and within this group, cholesterol and triglyceride abnormalities were notably high.
Alarmingly, it found that cardiovascular risk is now emerging much earlier than expected.
More than one in three young adults (19–30 years) already exhibit low HDL levels, while nearly 17% show borderline high cholesterol, a pattern once seen predominantly in older adults, it said.
“This indicates that India’s heart health crisis is now beginning in the 20s, driven by sedentary lifestyles, processed diets, and metabolic stress,” the study said.
According to Surendran Chemmenkotil, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, “Increasing public awareness and understanding of cardiovascular risks can significantly improve early diagnosis, help prevent severe outcomes, and ultimately save lives.”
Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said: “Heart disease is no longer confined to older age. It has become one of India’s most persistent health challenges, with risks building silently across all age groups.”
“The growing prevalence of lipid abnormalities in younger adults should serve as a wake-up call. What we need now is a shift in mindset - from treating heart attacks after they occur to preventing them through regular testing, lifestyle changes, and greater public awareness. Often, a simple lipid profile test can detect risks long before symptoms appear.”
What is also needed is that preventive action should be taken through lifestyle modification, regular monitoring, and timely medical intervention.
The study said that many individuals who may otherwise appear healthy are still presented with low HDL and elevated triglycerides - pointing to diet quality, sedentary behaviour, stress, and inadequate physical activity as major drivers of cardiovascular risk.
“This highlights the need to broaden public health messaging beyond weight management to a more comprehensive focus on heart health,” it added.
On World Heart Day, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, also launched a ‘Healthy Heart Meter test’ campaign to promote preventive care and empower proactive heart health management.