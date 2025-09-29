Laughing it off: How humour heals your gut

We’ve all said things like “I laughed my guts out” or “busting my gut laughing.” Usually, it just means you laughed so hard you couldn’t stop. But here’s the fun twist: laughter really does help your gut.

When you laugh, your diaphragm gets a workout. That gentle “massage” increases blood flow, pumps in more oxygen, and supports digestion. In short: a good belly laugh isn’t just entertainment, it's therapy for your gut.

Your Gut and Brain Are Always Chatting

This magic happens because of something called the gut-brain axis, a two-way communication line between your brain and your gut, connected by the vagus nerve. It’s constantly sharing updates on digestion, immunity, even your mood.

That’s why stress can upset your stomach, and why gut problems can mess with your emotions. Here’s a fun fact: 90% of serotonin (your happy hormone) is made in the gut. No wonder poor gut health often goes hand in hand with anxiety or depression. In fact, up to 40–90% of people with IBS also experience mood issues. That’s how strong the connection is.

And it doesn’t stop there. Gut issues can cloud your mind too, leading to brain fog, memory lapses, and trouble concentrating. And of course, stress can make gut problems worse. Do you see the cycle here?