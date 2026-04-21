Quitting tobacco could give major economic uplift to over 20 million households in India: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: An ICMR study revealed that quitting tobacco could give a major economic uplift to the incomes of more than 20 million households in India, with rural areas and the poorest households possibly seeing the greatest impact.

Seven million middle-income families may also stand to benefit from quitting tobacco, the economic estimates published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Global Health highlighted.

The researchers, including those from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) in Noida, said the results demonstrate that tobacco cessation is not only a health imperative but also a powerful economic tool for poverty reduction.

“In the Indian context, where childhood malnutrition remains a significant challenge, the economic benefits of tobacco cessation could contribute meaningfully to achieving better health outcomes for children, particularly in rural households where the economic impact is most pronounced,” the authors said.