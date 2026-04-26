Gut Instinct

FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols. These are short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the gut and ferment easily, causing gas, bloating, cramps. Unlike general “healthy eating,” this approach focuses on individual tolerance, not blanket restrictions. It is particularly relevant for people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome.
How the Diet Works - (3 Phases)
Elimination Phase- Remove high-FODMAP foods completely. The goal is to reduce symptoms
Reintroduction Phase- Add foods back one at a time. Test categories separately (lactose, fructose, wheat, legumes)
Personalisation Phase- Build a custom diet based on tolerance. Avoid only trigger foods—not entire groups
How It Differs from Other Diets
Not like keto or gluten-free
Doesn’t eliminate entire food groups permanently
Focuses on tolerance thresholds and symptom relief, not weight loss
End goal: a flexible, personalised diet
“What makes this approach effective is that it doesn’t assume all ‘healthy foods’ work for everyone. It identifies individual tolerance. For many Indians, simply adjusting onion, garlic, and wheat intake can significantly reduce symptoms.”
Dr Ritika Samaddar, dietician
How to Follow It Effectively
Focus on specific triggers, not entire food categories
Maintain a food + symptom diary
Watch portion sizes (even low-FODMAP foods can trigger symptoms in excess)
Reintroduce foods systematically—not randomly
Ideally follow under nutritionist supervision
Challenges to Watch Out For
Social eating difficulties
Requires planning and label reading
Initial phase can feel restrictive and confusing
Risk of over-restriction and nutrient gaps if poorly managed
Temptation to skip reintroduction phase
Who Should Avoid It
People without digestive issues
Those looking for weight loss
Long-term strict elimination may harm gut microbiome diversity