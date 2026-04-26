Health

Gut Instinct

A targeted, science-led way to decode digestive discomfort, the low FODMAP diet helps you identify exactly which everyday foods your gut struggles to process
Gut Instinct
Medha Dutta Yadav
Updated on
1 min read

FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols. These are short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the gut and ferment easily, causing gas, bloating, cramps. Unlike general “healthy eating,” this approach focuses on individual tolerance, not blanket restrictions. It is particularly relevant for people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

How the Diet Works - (3 Phases)

Elimination Phase- Remove high-FODMAP foods completely. The goal is to reduce symptoms

Reintroduction Phase- Add foods back one at a time. Test categories separately (lactose, fructose, wheat, legumes)

Personalisation Phase- Build a custom diet based on tolerance. Avoid only trigger foods—not entire groups

How It Differs from Other Diets

  • Not like keto or gluten-free

  • Doesn’t eliminate entire food groups permanently

  • Focuses on tolerance thresholds and symptom relief, not weight loss

  • End goal: a flexible, personalised diet

“What makes this approach effective is that it doesn’t assume all ‘healthy foods’ work for everyone. It identifies individual tolerance. For many Indians, simply adjusting onion, garlic, and wheat intake can significantly reduce symptoms.”

Dr Ritika Samaddar, dietician

How to Follow It Effectively

  • Focus on specific triggers, not entire food categories

  • Maintain a food + symptom diary

  • Watch portion sizes (even low-FODMAP foods can trigger symptoms in excess)

  • Reintroduce foods systematically—not randomly

  • Ideally follow under nutritionist supervision

Challenges to Watch Out For

  • Social eating difficulties

  • Requires planning and label reading

  • Initial phase can feel restrictive and confusing

  • Risk of over-restriction and nutrient gaps if poorly managed

  • Temptation to skip reintroduction phase

Who Should Avoid It

  • People without digestive issues

  • Those looking for weight loss

  • Long-term strict elimination may harm gut microbiome diversity

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The New Indian Express
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