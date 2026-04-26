Gut Instinct

FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols. These are short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the gut and ferment easily, causing gas, bloating, cramps. Unlike general “healthy eating,” this approach focuses on individual tolerance, not blanket restrictions. It is particularly relevant for people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

How the Diet Works - (3 Phases)

Elimination Phase- Remove high-FODMAP foods completely. The goal is to reduce symptoms

Reintroduction Phase- Add foods back one at a time. Test categories separately (lactose, fructose, wheat, legumes)

Personalisation Phase- Build a custom diet based on tolerance. Avoid only trigger foods—not entire groups

How It Differs from Other Diets