FSSAI bans plastic and aluminium foil packaging for pan masala, allows tin or glass

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the use of plastic and aluminium foil packaging for pan masala, allowing manufacturers to use tin or glass containers instead.

The new guidelines were notified through the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026.

Published in the Gazette of India on Monday, the amendment restricts manufacturers from using plastic, aluminium foil and metallised layers to package pan masala.

Under the amendment, pan masala has been brought under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018.

Pan masala can now be packaged in paper, paperboard, cellulose or other naturally derived materials, provided they are completely free from plastic, according to the provisions issued by the FSSAI, which comes under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The notification states that the packaging cannot contain polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or any other synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates.

It also specifies that paper and naturally derived materials must be free from aluminium foil and metallised layers.